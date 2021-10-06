Sweden pauses use of Moderna’s Covid jab for over 30s

Sweden pauses Moderna’s Covid jab for over 30s over ‘side effects’.

Sweden’s health agency announced on Wednesday, October 6, that there will be a pause in the use of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for those aged 30 and over. Anyone born in 1991 or after will not receive the Moderna vaccine for the time being. The health agency announced the news after possible side effects including myocarditis were reportedly linked to the vaccine.

According to the officials, young adults have seen an increase in myocarditis and pericarditis after having been vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine.

The health agency said: “The connection is especially clear when it comes to Moderna’s vaccine Spikevax, especially after the second dose.” The health agency though believes that the risk is only very small.

The Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer/Biontech will be now recommended for this age group by the health agency instead. They also explained that people who are aged 30 or over who have received the first jab from Moderna will not get a second Moderna jab. It is thought this affects around 81,000 people in Sweden.

Sweden chose to handle the coronavirus pandemic differently from many countries. It approached the pandemic with a light touch. The country opted to advise citizens rather than focusing on legal restrictions.

So far during the coronavirus pandemic, Sweden has seen nearly 15,000 deaths due to the virus.

