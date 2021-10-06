Stacey Solomon welcomes baby girl to the world. Stacey gave birth on her 32nd birthday.

Stacey welcomed her first daughter with fiancé Joe Swash into the world on her birthday. She took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share the wonderful news. She shared photos of her beautiful daughter with her fans.

Stacey opted for a homebirth at her cottage. On her Instagram story, she said: ‘So to my family on here. Yesterday I got the best birthday present I could have wished for…’

She also shared a photo of her new baby on Instagram. She commented: “She’s Here! Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday. Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter… We all love you more than you could ever imagine.

“Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you… “

Many fans congratulated the family on the good news. One person commented: “Omg Omg Omg !!!!!! The best birthday present ever Stace 🥺💕 congratulations to you all she is absolutely beautiful i hope your resting and feeling ok, welcome to the world Princess Pickle 🥺💕 xxxxx.”

Nadia Sawalha commented: “Awwww Stacey and Joe I’m in bits she’s beautiful And now you are a homebirther! 😍😍.”

