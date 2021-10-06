Some of the latest news in brief from across Axarquia compiled for readers by Euro Weekly News

Craft work

AS part of the ongoing celebration of the elderly, a special event was held in the square outside the Torrox Town Hall on Sunday October 3 showing the craft works of those who are members of the Torrox Active Participation Centre. On display were paintings and much more.

Fruit Attraction

FRUIT growers in Motril have once again been represented and promoted by the Council as it participated in this year’s Fruit Attraction Fair held at the Ifema halls in Madrid. This is a major international fair which attracts wholesale buyers from around Europe

Green trams

THE Velez-Malaga Council wants financial support from Central Government to reintroduce the ecologically better tram system within the city which operated in the past. It is asking for €6.4 million which will also help to cover the cost of extending the still existing tram lines.

Petanque lessons

THERE are lessons for those who want to discover the joys of petanque, regardless of their age, every Tuesday in October at 10.30 on the Competa petanque court. Simply register with the town hall in advance and turn up to learn about the popular sport.

Music night

THREE bands, Moneymakers, Noche Andaluza and Electroduendes will be playing outside ‘A Different Coffee’ in La Viñuela from 8pm on Saturday October 9. It has been organised by the local Council and those attending are advised to wear masks and observe social distancing.

