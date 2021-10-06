Snow cannons for Sierra Nevada winter season

Snow cannons for the Sierra Nevada winter season. The ski resort has incorporated 77 new canyons which have excellent snowmaking capabilities.

The Sierra Nevada has announced that they are adding 77 of the latest-generation snow cannons to their snowmaking system for the 2021/22 winter season.

This move sees the Granada resort taking another step forward in the renovation and modernisation of their snowmaking equipment. Since last season the ski resort has already installed over 200 new cannons. All the new cannons are said to provide high performance, especially in marginal conditions. The new snow cannons are highly efficient too.

Due to the fact that the snow cannons are so electrically efficient the ski resort has been able to co-finance them via the Andalucian ERDF Operational Programme. This financing is only available for energy-saving products. The financing comes as part of the European Union’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the ski resort: “The 77 new cannons, from the Italian Multinational Techno Alpin, are being installed by the Snow Production Department of Cetursa Sierra Nevada, following the criterion of snow consolidation of the main area of the resort. Of the total, 63 are fixed cannons, while the rest (14) are mobile, allowing production to be reinforced wherever required.”

The snow cannons will be distributed across the following areas Borreguiles (on the slopes of Perdiz, Pesetas, Zorro and Rebeco), Río (on the Río and Maribel slopes), Loma de Dílar (at the Loma de Dílar, Montebajo and Villén slopes), Parador-Cauchiles (on the Águila, Puerta Fajalauza and Arcos de las Pesas slopes).

