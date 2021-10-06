Sanchez has announced a bonus of €400 for young people

President Pedro Sanchez has announced that the Government will approve a bonus of €400 for young people.

President Pedro Sanchez detailed this Wednesday, October 6, that the Government will approve a bonus of €400 for young people who turn 18, who can allocate that amount to cultural activities such as cinema, music, concerts or books.

According to Sanchez, this measure will give young people more access to culture and, at the same time, help the Spanish cultural industry that has been affected by the pandemic.

All young people will be beneficiaries of this bonus when they turn 18 years old.

The money, he explained, can be spent on “buying books,” as well as going to the movies or going to theatrical, musical or other live shows.

“Ultimately, it is about consuming culture and creating a virtuous circle among young people and access to culture,” summarised Sanchez, who described the measure as “exciting” and insisted that he is “committed not only to young people but also to an industry that has suffered a lot these months, that of culture.”

A few hours before, the second vice president of the Government, Yolanda Diaz, already slipped that the Executive will approve this cultural bonus for young people, although she did not offer details about the amount that will be offered to its recipients or about the age at which they will be able to receive it.

United Podemos assures that this measure will be included in the Budgets “at its proposal.”

Diaz said: “We are transversally deploying measures that help change our country.”