Rincon de la Victoria FoodTrucks Xperience with events and concerts

Rincon de la Victoria celebrates the FoodTrucks Xperience with events and live concerts. The culinary event will take place in the Plaza Al-Andalus from October 8 to 12 and will offer different culinary varieties such as Argentine empanadas, German sausages, Venezuelan arepas, as well as vegetarian and gluten-free foods.

Up to nine live music performances will also be held with artists and groups.

The mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado (PP), has highlighted “the interest that this type of event continues to arouse, aimed at the general public, which is invigorating the tourist, leisure and gastronomy agenda of Rincon de la Victoria.”

The councillor has influenced the opportunity of “enjoying the different international culinary proposals, always under all the covid-19 security protocol measures.”

The head of Baobab Eventos, Fabian D’angelo, thanked the Rincon de la Victoria Council for their collaboration and explained that “this year we include gluten-free foods as well as dishes for vegetarians.”

The Food Trucks Xperience of Rincon de la Victoria will begin on Friday, October 8 from 7pm and from Saturday to Tuesday, October 12, the schedule will start from 1pm. The enclosure will have an area of tables and chairs.

The participating establishments of the FoodTrucks Xperiencia Rincon de la Victoria are La Porteña, La Rica Vida, TheWurstruck, The Trick Truck, Broasted Chicken Truck, Arepita, Nómada street food, and Little Havana.