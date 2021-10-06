THIS year’s Poppy Appeal Launch for District North Spain takes place in Benidorm on Saturday 16th October.

“While our branches work tirelessly throughout the year to raise much-needed funds most of the money we raise comes from the Poppy Appeal,” explained the Royal British Legion’s Nick Keen.

“Last year, we raised more than €75,00 despite the Covid lockdown,” he continued.

“This formed an important part of the almost €641,000 raised overseas. More importantly, this money stays here in Spain to support local beneficiaries’ needs.”

Over the past six months District North Spain provided support for over 200 cases.

“Some simply needed a telephone buddy or home visitor,” Mr Keen said. “Others’ needs were best met by onward referrals to the local Spanish Social Services or other organisations and charities.”

Financial help, sometimes ongoing, can be required in complex situations and between last June and early September the Royal British legion provided financial assistance of €23,500, covering everything from Immediate Hardship Grants, to utility bills, rent, mobility or hearing aids and building works.

“Please help by giving whatever you can afford to the Poppy Appeal this Remembrancetide and join us in Benidorm for the Poppy Appeal Launch if you can,” Mr Keen said. “Every cent you donate goes to supporting those in need.”