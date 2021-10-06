New in town

By
Linda Hall
-
0
LATEST ARRIVALS: English Church in Benidorm’s new pastor Trevor Ramsey and wife Maggie Photo credit: Trevor Ramsey

THE English Church in Benidorm recently welcome Trevor and Maggie Ramsey to the town and the church community.

Originally from Belfast, Trevor was formally installed as the church’s new pastor and both he and Maggie are already heavily involved in the church’s work and the community.

Trevor has extensive experience in pastoral work, having pastored three churches in Ireland over the last 35 years, stepping down in March 2021 as Senior Pastor of Newtownbreda Baptist Church in Belfast.

The English Church in Benidorm, which is under the supervision of the Paraclete Christian Network International, has been in existence since 1985.

It is known for its consistent Bible teaching and pastoral care and outreach as it serves the resident expat community in Benidorm .

“We look forward to welcoming you to the services of the church if you live in the area or happen to be passing through,” Trevor said.


The congregation meets at the Gospel Centre, in Torre Principado 12-13 in Avenida de Madrid 26 in the heart of one of Benidorm’s chief tourist areas close to the sea-front.

The Church is rented from the Scandinavian Congregation who own the building and also worship there. From time to time, where possible, the English Church shares activities and fellowship with them.


