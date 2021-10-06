Nerja Council approves building licences worth €3.7 million

Nerja Council approves building licenses worth €3.7 million. Image - Ayuntamiento de Nerja

Nerja Council approves building licences worth €3.7 million with the aim of making our municipality an attractive place for investors.

The councillor for Urbanism, Nieves Atencia, has announced that Nerja Council approves three building licences with a total budget of €3.7 million with the aim of making our municipality an attractive place for investors.

The mayor has celebrated the news and highlighted that “during this year we have granted licences with a total amount of €13 million, an important private investment that contributes to the generation of wealth and job creation in our municipality”.

“On this occasion, permits have been granted for a large food area in the vicinity of Avda. Alcalde Antonio Villasclaras, with an investment of about €3 million. A building licence has also been granted for the reform of a commercial leisure space that exceeds €500,000,” the councillor details.

Atencia ended by saying that “we are going to continue working, facilitating and streamlining administrative procedures how we have been doing since the beginning of this mandate with the aim of making our municipality an attractive place for investors.”

Laura is from a small seaside town in North Wales and has also lived in Liverpool and Manchester, where she studied English Literature and worked in social media and marketing. Laura moved to the city of Zaragoza last August to teach English, but after missing the coast she decided to move to beautiful Nerja to enjoy the sun and sea. Laura has a passion for animals, films, outdoor activities, writing and the environment.

