‘Mysterious fever’ kills 24 children as deadly outbreak hits India

‘Mysterious fever’ kills 24 children as a deadly outbreak hits India in Haryana’s Palwal district.

Tragically the total number of children claimed by a “mystery fever” rose to 24 on Friday, October 2. On Friday, three children were reported to have died in hospital while being treated according to News 18.

So far health experts in India have not been able to determine the cause of the disease. Haryana Health Department officials have already begun collecting blood samples. They hope the blood samples will mean they can identify the disease.

One expert from the Health Department said: “The samples have been collected to identify the causes behind the mysterious fever.”

Reportedly the three victims on Friday were aged nine days old, three months old and seven years old. All three children were said to be have been admitted to hospital due to the disease. Reportedly all three children were suffering similar symptoms which are associated with the fever, according to the children’s parents.

The two oldest children’s parents have said that the children sadly died only hours after being admitted to hospital.

News 18 reported that one parent stated: “My daughter complained of fever on Thursday evening.” The child was admitted to the Nalhad Medical College but did not survive.

India is suffering badly from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic too. According to official data in India the country has recorded over 447,000 deaths from the virus.

