MOST recent news in brief from across the Costa del Sol compiled for you by Euro Weekly News.

Beer Fest Marbella

THIS weekend from October 8 to 10, the Avenida del Mar will celebrate the Beer Fest Marbella with two beer bars, one serving a selection of beers from Ireland and the other concentrating on German brews. There will also be a food stand offering favourites from each country.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Animal Festival

BENALMADENA will host its First Animal Festival on Saturday, October 9 from 7pm in the Municipal Auditorium with free entry although members of the audience are asked to bring tinned or dried food suitable for cats. Expect performances from four bands and two dance troupes.

Chestnut booths

ONE of the popular autumn and winter treats in Spain is eating roasted chestnuts but in order to ensure that these are cooked and presented in a uniform manner, the Mijas Council has procured 20 identical street booths for use by the chestnut traders.

New roads

AT a cost of €236,338 the Estepona Council has built a new road just 85 metres in length which links the residential areas of Casasola, Atalaya and Isdabe. Previously, each area was effectively isolated from the other meaning a much longer and unnecessary journey on the A7

Recycled Xmas

IT’S never too early to get ready for Christmas and the Manilva Council is holding a free workshop on Friday, October 8, from 4pm to 8pm in the Manilva Multiple Use pavilion where it will be possible to learn simple but clever ways of recycling.

New attraction

THE ever-deteriorating wooden boat which is near to the Boulevard in San Pedro is considered dangerous and will be removed and replaced with a fountain based on the baptism pool found in the local Vega del Mar Paleo Christian Basilica.

Protest groups

A DEPUTACION from Casares travelled to Sevilla on Thursday September 30 to protest along with 160 groups about the decision to allow the siting of renewable energy plants throughout Andalucia and presented a petition to the Junta de Andalucia.

Top Dog

IT may be the runway event of the season as the Palevlas Animal Protection Association from Monda invites dog owners to bring them down to view the cat walk.

Due to the pandemic, it’s some two years since the last time all of the doggy models got together with not a cattie comment between them but they will be showing a leg of four on Tuesday October 12 from 11am to 5pm at Marbella’s Parque de la Constitucion.

There will be a market, prizes, paellas, drinks and much more plus a selection of dogs looking for a forever home and if you can’t adopt one, then perhaps you can help to buy food or other necessities.

Thank you for reading ‘Most recent news in brief from across the Costa del Sol’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.