Madrid and Galicia vote against a third vaccine dose for the elderly

Madrid and Galicia in Spain have voted against a third vaccine dose for the elderly.

The Interterritorial Health Council are scheduled to meet today, Wednesday, October 6, to give the go-ahead for the approval (agreed on Tuesday by the Public Health Commission) of the third dose of the vaccine for the elderly (aged 70 years and over).

The measure was requested by Castilla La Mancha, Extremadura and Andalucia have joined together to make the request. Madrid and Galicia, on the other hand, voted against it and will not be administering a third dose to that age group.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Meanwhile, the pandemic continues to its downward trend in Spain. The accumulated incidence rate for the coronavirus in Spain has dropped to 1.6 points, now standing at 52.51 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In addition, Health has reported 1,801 new infections and 94 deaths.

After the approval by the Public Health Commission to the administration of a third dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus to the elderly, this Wednesday’s meeting will try to resolve this issue at a time the vaccination campaign in Spain remains stagnant. A decision must be soon regarding the inhabitants who received their second doses over six months ago and refers to the administration of a third booster dose.

Read more:

EMA to review Merck’s covid pill

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has announced that within the next few days it will begin to evaluate the pill against the coronavirus produced by the American pharmaceutical laboratory Merck. “We plan to launch a continuous review of this compound in the coming days,” confirmed Marco Cavaleri, head of EMA’s vaccine strategy.



Spain had indicated that it would give the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to nursing home residents and other vulnerable groups, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, September 15 and at that time released data that showed the infection rate had fallen to its lowest level since June.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.