IT is just three years since 12 people died in Mallorca flash floods that hit the town of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar.

Other parts of the island also suffered flooding from the heavy rainfall and the Balearic Government is alert to the fact that as climate continues to change, flooding may become a more regular and dangerous occurrence.

It has now updated its risk of flooding plan known by the acronym INUNBAL which had been in place for the last 15 years but needed updating due to the dryer summers and wetter winters and this now before the Central Government for approval before being passed to the Balearic Parliament to vote on.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In particular, the new plan calls for better sharing of information and earlier warnings of the possibility of flooding in order for the emergency services and individuals to be prepared to cope with any eventuality.

Added to this will be the introduction of individual municipality plans as some areas may be more vulnerable to potential flooding than others and each municipality will be required to identify possible weaknesses.

The number of staff employed in the emergency centre has been increased and the Government believes that this updated plan will ensure that should floods strike that all will be ready to cope with them successfully.

Thank you for reading ‘Just three years since 12 people died in Mallorca flash floods’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.