Interesting but very different recent events in Mallorca including a beauty contest, wheelchair appeal and emptying of rubbish from the seabed.

THE 21 Miss Tourism World Spain finalists arrived in Mallorca ready for the final which is due to take place next Saturday, October 9.

Representing various autonomous communities throughout Spain, they are staying at the Blau PortoPetro Beach Resort & Spa in Santanyi where the final will take place.

Prior to that, all of the contestants are being treated to tours of Mallorca and stop offs at different restaurants and places of interest where different titles are being awarded prior to the grand final.

The eventual winner will then have the opportunity to travel abroad to take part in the Miss Tourism World International final later this year, subject to the state of the pandemic.

I can’t go here campaign in Palma

I can’t go here campaign in Palma (Per aquí no puc, per aquí no pas in Catalan) is now underway to increase public awareness of problems caused by disability.

The Council is working with Aspaym (Association of People with spinal cord injury and other physical disabilities) to try to make life easier for those in wheelchairs who need access and recognition.

The local DGT (Directorate General for Traffic) is also on board the campaign to bring home to drivers the need to be patient and aware of the needs of those who have mobility problems.

Palma Council also recognises the need to ensure that public spaces are designed to make access easier for those in wheelchairs and is instructing its employees to take note of this important requirement as new programmes are introduced.

More debris removed

MORE debris removed from the Mallorcan sea bed this time in the port of Colonia de Sant Jordi on Sunday October 3.

Organised by the boat rental company Nàutica Colonia which is based in the port with the support of Ports IB and a number of local divers and other companies including restaurants, in around four hours, they managed to remove about 20 cubic metres of rubbish which threatened the local marine diversity.

Two large containers were filled with the rubbish which included a number of giant lorry tyres and after all of their hard work, the volunteers enjoyed lunch prepared by the local restaurants.

Thank you for reading 'Interesting but very different recent events in Mallorca'