Insurers Direct Line and Churchill resume Covid cover for cancelled trips

Insurers Direct Line and Churchill have resumed offering Covid cover for cancelled trips.

Direct Line and Churchill have now resumed offering cancellation cover policies which were removed last year as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold. The changes now mean travellers have “much more extensive cover where the claim relates to disruption caused by Covid-19”, according to a statement by the brands’ owner U K Insurance Limited.

Alongside this, the policy gives customers a choice of cancelling their trip or continuing to travel where the Foreign Office changes advice to against ‘all but essential travel’ after a trip has been booked.

As of Tuesday (October 5), if either Direct Line or Churchill customers are affected by such a change in FCDO advice, they can decide to submit a cancellation claim or continue with their trip safe in the knowledge that they will continue to receive full protection from their policy if they choose to travel.

The changes also affect worldwide family travel insurance offered through the Nationwide building society’s FlexPlus account, as Direct Line is the company that underwrites this cover.

Tom Bishop, the head of travel insurance at Direct Line and Churchill, said: “As the world begins to reopen and the government relax[es] Covid-19 travel restrictions, Direct Line and Churchill want to give customers back their freedom and allow greater choice when planning to travel.

