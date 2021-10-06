Holly Willoughby terrified as ghost-hunter claims studio is haunted

Holly Willoughby is left terrified as ghost-hunter Yvette Fielding claims the studio is haunted.

Holly was left terrified after ghost hunting TV presenter Yvette Fielding said that there was a spirit next to her in the This Morning studio. Yvette is well known for hosting Most Haunted.

On the show this morning she claimed that the studio was home to paranormal activity. This did not seem to please host Holly.

Host Phillip Schofield asked Yvette: “Do you feel anything in here,”

Yvette came up with a spooky response and said: “I definitely do.”

Holly did not seem to be impressed with the possibility of a ghost in the studio and said: “No, you don’t.”

She then overcame her fear and asked Yvette: “What do you feel?”

Yvette revealed: “I feel like there’s something beside you.”

Holly looked horrified and said: “No, no… No there’s not. Just a silver fox. If someone jumps out from behind the sofa…”

Yvette said: “No, not just a silver fox…”

She went on to issue a warning to Holly and commented: “When you’re brushing your teeth tonight, Holly, don’t look in the mirror.”

Holly quickly responded and said: “You are such a… you are such a….”

Philip explained one of the spooky properties of the studio. He said: “We have always said there’s a chill on that table.

Holly recalled: “Yeah there is, that table has a chill. When that table was in the old studio it also had a chill.”

