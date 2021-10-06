Help with facelifts

ALTEA property owners are in line for grants of up to €1,000 to revamp facades.

Urban Development councillor Jose Orozo explained that the grants were included in the town hall’s programme to improve the image of Altea’s Old Town which received Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) status in 2013.

The cash should be used before the end of this year to repaint frontages, eliminate damp stains, re-site unsightly air-conditioning units and remove shop or house signs that are in bad condition.

“It is essential to maintain this zone, which is one of Altea’s most emblematic and recognisable districts, in good condition,” Ororzco said.

“Owners are subject to certain conditions when redecorating or remodelling exteriors and we wanted to help them with these grants.”