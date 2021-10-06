Heathrow Airport passengers suffer four-hour delays after e-gate failure

Heathrow Airport passengers are suffering up to four-hour delays after e-gates failed to operate.

Passengers arriving at Heathrow airport today, Wednesday, October 6, have reported delays of several hours after the self-service passport gates failed, according to a report from Yahoo News. A witness on the ground said they are now back open (11.30 GMT) but added that queuing lasted for at least two hours on Wednesday morning.

Travellers at Terminal 5 shared images of long queues on social media, while others said they were held back on planes that had just landed due to the congestion.

One person reported an expected waiting time of two to four hours for arriving passengers. Confirming the problem on Twitter, Heathrow Airport said the fault actually lay with Border Force, which manages the gates, and not them.

Just before 10 am (GMT) the airport tweeted:

“Today’s e-gates issue has now been resolved and the e-gates at Heathrow, which are staffed and operated by Border Force, are back up and running again.

“Our teams remain on hand to get passengers on their way and are working with Border Force to monitor the situation.”

The e-gates allow travellers with biometric passports to pass through the border without requiring a manual inspection of their document. It comes less than two weeks after thee-gates failed at airports across the UK.

A technical issue hit airports across the UK on Friday, September 24, causing e-gates across the country to stop functioning. This created enormous queues of passengers, with others being kept inside aircraft that had landed on the runways, told that they could not leave the plane until there was sufficient space cleared inside the terminal building. The arrival of more flights added to the chaos

