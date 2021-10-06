EU citizens face losing benefits if they fail to update DWP profile

EU citizens face losing benefits if they fail to update their DWP profile. Charity workers have warned that EU citizens could lose out in only a few weeks’ time.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has reportedly informed the Work Rights Centre (WRC) that all EU and European Economic Area nationals need to prove their right to reside in the UK. They will be able to do this by uploading a code provided by the Home Office. This needs to be done before the end of the month though.

The charity has warned that if online DWP profiles are not updated correctly, people could disappear from the system. Other charities have warned of the same issue.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



WRC believe that many people could see their benefits disappear. They have warned that not everyone knows they need to update their profile.

Olivia Vicol, director for the charity said: “Frankly, this is mass disentitlement waiting to happen,”

“Many charities, including ours, warned that a digital-only immigration status wouldn’t remove the pressure of having to prove your rights.”

Vicol also warned that there are around 450,000 applicants still waiting to be processed through the settlement scheme. The demand from the DWP could cause these people to worry as they sit in the backlog of applications.

Vicol commented: “I can’t even begin to explain how anxious this will make those in the Home Office backlog, who – through no fault of their own – cannot generate the proof the DWP is demanding.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.