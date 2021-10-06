Ed Sheeran leads the nominations for the Los40 Music Awards

Ed Sheeran and C. Tangana lead the nominations for the Los40 Music Awards, which will be held in Palma de Mallorca.

The LOS40 Music Awards 2021 nominees’ dinner was hosted on Tuesday in Ibiza. Artists from across the music industry gathered. The nominated artists were revealed by Tony Aguilar, Cristina Regatero and Karin Herrero.

The countdown has now begun to the eagerly awaited gala. The gala will be supported by the Government of the Balearic Islands (GOIB) and the Balearic Islands Tourism Strategy Agency (AETIB).

This year’s LOS40 Music Awards will take place at the Palma Velodrome on November 12. National and international artists are expected to attend and names will be confirmed soon.

According to LOS40: “After more than a year of pandemic, which has seriously affected the cultural and music sector, LOS40 wants to contribute and revive live music. On 12 November we will celebrate in style at the awards gala at the Velodrome in Palma de Mallorca: the biggest music party in the Spanish music industry.”

The LOS40 Music Awards 2021 international category is being led by Ed Sheeran. Ed has four nominations to his name. He is closely followed by Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid Laroi who both have three nominations.

Speaking of Ed Sheeran LOS40 said: “The English musician has earned four nominations, including Best Artist/Group, Best Song, Best Music Video and Best Live Artist/Group, in the main categories thanks to the release of Bad Habits after more than a year of musical retirement.”

C. Tangana is leading for the national category with four nominations. Ana Mena and Pablo Alborán are not far behind with three nominations each.

