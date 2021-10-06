Brits face the big squeeze. Brits are being squeezed by rising energy costs, supply chain issues and labour shortages. All of these issues are expected to hit inflation hard this winter.

As the coronavirus pandemic decreases Brits are being hit with new issues this winter. Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at the Conservative party conference though has dismissed worries over the increasing cost of living. He believes these issues will be temporary.

According to research carried out for The Daily Mail, a typical household with four people in it could see its costs rise by £1,800 by the end of the year due to inflation. Retired people will also be hit hard. According to the paper, they can expect their expenses to rise by over £1,100. Couples on low incomes could also be hit and could see their cost of living expenses grow by around £900.

Many families have been hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic which has brought uncertainty in many areas. Brits are now set to face increasing energy bills, tax increases and increased food bills too.

Boris Johnson though believes that rising prices will only be temporary. He has said that it is not down to him to fix all the supply chain issues.

Speaking to the BBC during the Conservative Party conference Johnson commented: “Actually I think that people have been worried about inflation for a long time and it hasn’t materialised.”

When quizzed on the shortage of HGV drivers Johnson said: “it’s not the job of government to come in and try and fix every problem in business and industry.”

