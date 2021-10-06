Brighton and Hove Albion footballer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

A Brighton and Hove Albion footballer has been arrested by police on suspicion of sexual assault.

A Premier League football player has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman, according to a report from The Express. The man, who is in his 20s and plays for Brighton and Hove Albion, was arrested at a nightclub in Brighton early this morning, Wednesday, October 6.

The Brighton & Hove Albion star is in his 20s but cannot be named for legal reasons and was one of two men taken into custody.

The other man, in his 40s, is also being questioned, said Sussex Police who also revealed that the victim is receiving specialist support from officers. Brighton and Hove Albion FC said it was helping police with the investigation.

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is, therefore, unable to make further comment at this time,” it added. According to The Times, the incident took place in a public area of the venue. The player in question is understood to have strongly denied the allegations.



