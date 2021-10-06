Alicante uses €100 million of EU funding to stop dumping wastewater into the Med

Alicante City Council said it will use €100 million of EU funding to stop dumping wastewater into the Mediterranean sea.

The Alicante City Council said it will invest more than one hundred million euros of European funding in an ambitious infrastructure plan with the aim of achieving zero discharge of wastewater into the Mediterranean sea. The council aims to achieve this by processing all the treated water in the city, working closely with the Hidraqua company.

Currently, the treated water is channelled through outlets to various points along the coastline, at a distance offshore and well away from the beach areas frequented by tourists, so that this future zero discharge plan could also become a quality bonus for bathers.

The mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala announced the development of the initiative “Alicante, green heart” featured on the municipal website as “the City Council’s great commitment to urban sustainability in the short and long term, for the fight against climate change and for creating a more livable, friendly and humane environment ”, with this environmental goal and other projects in the pipeline.

The local government team already has experience with Hidraqua, its partner in Aguas de Alicante, in working to take advantage of rainwater, for example, with the Marjal floodplain in the Playa de San Juan area.

The partnership will continue to “optimise water resources and actions to transform the coastline and the connection of the port with the city and have the longest promenade in the Mediterranean along the 21 kilometres of coastline ” of the municipal boundary.

The director of Aguas de Alicante, Javier Díez, said that the challenge now is to reuse all the water from the Rincón de León and Monte Orgegia treatment plants, as well as the construction of extra tanks and irrigation of parks in urban areas.

