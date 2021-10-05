When playing at an online casino, you will have the option of playing regular online casino games and live online casino games. Every online casino worth joining will have a live casino, it is a vital part of the industry and provides players with a choice of games. From the best up and coming slots to the latest live casino games, the top online casinos will have it all but what are the differences between a live casino and regular online casino?

A regular online casino game is one which is played using a Random Number Generator and does not feature any other real players other than yourself. A Random Number Generator, known as RNG for short, ensures the online casino game you are playing is fair by producing a random set of results that does not have any pattern.

For example, an online slot game is a regular online casino game. You are playing alone, as you would be if you were playing a slot machine in a land based casino. You spin the reels and the icons that appear on the reels do so at random. When spinning the reels, the RNG ensures that every spin is unique and is not based on the previous spin.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



You never interact with a real person when playing regular online casino games, even if you are playing a table game, such as roulette. The pros of playing regular online casino games is you can play and end the game whenever you like, giving you great flexibility and the choice of games is enormous. Regular online casinos also offer good incentives to play, with welcome bonuses and free slot spins for new players. However, you will be playing alone, meaning there is no interaction with other players and you can feel a little disconnected from the game.

Fortunately, if you would like to interact with other people when playing online casino games, you can choose to play at a live online casino.

Live online casino games use video and audio technology to bring the game to life, as if you were inside a brick and mortar casino. If you are playing a game of live blackjack for example, you will be able to both see and hear the dealer throughout the game. You can see the cards being shuffled and dealt or witness the live spin of the wheel if you are playing roulette. You can interact with the dealer and ask them questions via the live chat function.

If you crave a real casino experience but cannot travel to a land based casino, a live online casino game is the next best thing. Live poker allows you to play against real players from around the world and it is a great experience. However, the games will have a limit on the number of people who can participate and you need to have the time available to dedicate to a live casino game, you cannot turn off the computer whenever you feel you have had enough. You must wait until the end of the game or lose all your money.