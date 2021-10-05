Welsh Parliament permits plans to introduce COVID passes in Wales

Welsh Parliament permits plans proposed by the Welsh Government to introduce COVID passes in Wales.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford’s plan to make Covid passes mandatory for nightclubs and mass events in Wales has been approved by the Senedd (Welsh Parliament). Labour’s Covid passes plan passed by 28 votes to 27.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth has said earlier that the regulations proposed by the Welsh government “today raise more questions than they provide answers”.

“There is insufficient evidence and little detail on how it will work in practice. In particular, the rapid test loophole, which represents a fudge on the part of the government, makes the system open to exploitation.” He added: “We’ve asked many questions and haven’t been given the assurances we’ve sought. And it’s for that reason that we feel unable to support these regulations today.”



Plaid had called for ministers to withdraw the motion, saying it would “contribute to discussions on how something more robust could be brought forward, better evidenced, and with clarity on implication”.

Nightclub industry representatives were also opposed to the measures, while a few hundred protesters gathered on the steps of the Senedd this afternoon, Tuesday, October 5.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.