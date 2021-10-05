Velez-Malaga memory and laughter therapy workshops for the elderly

Velez-Malaga takes up memory and laughter therapy workshops for the elderly in Benajarafe, Almayate and Lagos.

The memory and laughter therapy workshops for the elderly will be in Benajarafe at on Tuesdays at 5:30pm, in Almayate on Mondays at 11am and in Lagos on Thursdays at 5:30pm.

The workshops will also be implemented in the towns of Triana, Trapiche, Chilches, Caleta and Mezquitilla.

The first deputy mayor of the municipality of Velez-Malaga Jesus Perez Atencia, the mayor’s councillor David Segura, and member of the Intergenerational Solidarity Association Alicia Esteban, announced the recovery of the workshops yesterday, October 4.

Atencia indicated that these are “two activities that are highly demanded by the elderly group and that are resumed after the pandemic, since they are of utmost importance in the development of active ageing and the work that we have been doing in this regard.”

The mayor made it clear that “as we have always reiterated, the elderly group is one of the most important for the council, of which we have always been close and worked to always keep their needs in mind.”

“We thank David Segura for the excellent work that he has been doing to always serve the users of the senior centres in our municipality and his special sensitivity to them.”

Alicia Esteban, from the Intergenerational Solidarity Association, indicated that her group “is a non-profit association whose purpose is to provide social services to the elderly in rural areas.”

“We work so that the principle of equality is fulfilled and all people have the same rights and services, whether we live in the city or in the country.”

“Information regarding social services is provided in a single digital space, including financial aid, benefits and services from public administrations.”

“It also has a map of social and health resources throughout the autonomous region, social service centres, health centres, pharmacies and associations.”