Unemployment in Spain declines for seventh consecutive month

Unemployment in Spain has declined for the seventh consecutive month, falling by 76,113 people, with the biggest drop ever in a month of September.

There have not been seven consecutive months of declines since 2000, although the decline in 2021 is more than three times that of two decades ago (-201,649).

In year-on-year terms, there are 518,683 (-13.73 per cent) fewer unemployed people.

Unemployment fell in all sectors of activity with respect to August. In the service industry it fell by 39,312 (-1.68 per cent) people, in agriculture by 13,067 (-8.08 per cent) people, in construction by 12,309 (-4.53 per cent) people and, lastly, among the group without previous employment it fell by 4,757 people (-1.68 per cent).

Industry, agriculture and construction already have a lower level of registered unemployment than at the beginning of the pandemic.

Female unemployment in September compared to August fell by 39,977 (-2.03 per cent) to a total of 1,932,239. Unemployment also fell among men, with 36,136 (-2.65 per cent) fewer registered, bringing the total to 1,325,563.

The number of contracts registered in September was 1,923,846. Of this total, 216,688 employment contracts are permanent. They represent 11.26 per cent of all contracts and represents an increase of 53,479 (32.77 per cent) compared to the same period in 2020.

Permanent contracts in September are divided into 119,549 full-time and 97,139 part-time contracts in terms of the length of the working day. The former increased by 28,598 (31.44 per cent) compared to September 2020 and the latter by 24,881 (34.43 per cent).