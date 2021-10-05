UK holds talks with the Taliban in Kabul

The UK has sent two representatives to hold talks with the Taliban in Kabul.



In the first meeting of its kind since the Taliban took over Afghanistan after US troops withdrew in August, the UK has sent two high-ranking representatives to meet with Taliban leadership in Kabul.

The Prime Minister’s High Representative for Afghan Transition, Sir Simon Gass, and Chargé d’Affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan in Doha, Dr Martin Longden, travelled to Afghanistan on October 5 to hold talks with the Taliban.

According to the goernmnet: “They met senior members of the Taliban, including Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund and Mawlawi Abdul-Salam Hanafi.

“Sir Simon and Dr Longden discussed how the UK could help Afghanistan to address the humanitarian crisis, the importance of preventing the country from becoming an incubator for terrorism, and the need for continued safe passage for those who want to leave the country. They also raised the treatment of minorities and the rights of women and girls.

“The government continues to do all it can to ensure safe passage for those who wish to leave, and is committed to supporting the people of Afghanistan,” the statement added.

