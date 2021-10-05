Torre del Mar  launches annual school painting competition

The 13th edition of the annual School Painting Contest ‘Cipriano Maldonado’ in Torre del Mar is open.

Children up to five years old will be able to participate in the infant category and children aged six to 12-years-old in the primary category with works under the theme ‘Christmas in Torre del Mar’.

The Deputy Mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Pérez Atencia, together with Mari Carmen Maldonado, opened the competition on Tuesday, October 5.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Pérez Atencia said: “Today we kick off one of the most endearing activities we carry out during the year. This is the ‘Cipriano Maldonado’ School Drawing Contest, which celebrates its 13th edition and represents for us almost the start of the Christmas season.

“The contest open to all Torre del Mar schools in which children in the infant and primary categories may participate. As for the prizes for this edition, three will be awarded per school in each of the categories: three prizes for infants and three for primary. And among the winners, a special prize will be awarded to the winning drawing, which will be used to illustrate the Christmas greeting card of the Torre del Mar Mayor’s Office for this year 2021.

“We appreciate the collaboration and invaluable help of the Maldonado family to make the organization of the contest possible. With it we intend to continue keeping alive the flame of the legacy of the illustrious Torreño painter Cipriano Maldonado and highlighting his artistic contribution to the history of our people,” he added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.