Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez met with the Albanian Prime Minister, Edi Rama, saying Spain supports Albania’s accession to the EU.



At the meeting on October 4, Sanchez reaffirmed Spain’s support for Albania’s accession to the European Union, as well as Spain’s commitment to the future of the Balkans within the EU

The meeting was held at a key time for Albania, just two days before the EU-Balkans Summit is held in Slovenia, which Sanchez will attend.

“Spain is actively in favour of enlargement. have consistently defended this view. We need to push for EU membership for the Balkan countries. Europe is their space, just like ours. It is high time we did it. We share common interests and a common future,” said Sanchez.

Migratory flows addressed from a perspective of cooperation and solidarity and the importance of collaboration within the NATO framework were also two visions shared by the two leaders.

Spain and Albania are generally aligned on the most important positions on the Alliance’s agenda, such as support for the proposed political adaptation of the NATO SG, the NATO 2030 initiative and the need to review NATO’s 2010 Strategic Concept with a view to the next Madrid Summit in 2022.

Sanchez said he appreciated “the efforts that the Albanian government is making in border management and asylum procedures”, while thanking Albania for “the solidarity and help shown” in the European hub project led by Spain for the temporary reception of Afghan refugees in transit to other countries.

