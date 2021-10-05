Singer Rachel Stevens to join Dancing On Ice 2022. Rachel is the seventh celebrity said to be taking part.

Dancing On Ice will be returning to ITV next year with an all-new class for 2022. 12 celebrities will be skating live each week, joined by their professional partners. They will need to impress both the judging panel and viewers too.

The Former S Club Seven star announced to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on ITV’s This Morning that she will be joining the show.

Rachel said: “It now feels really real, this is really happening. I’m so excited, obviously really nervous. It’s one of those things, until you do it you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Rachel was asked whether she has ever skated before and said: “Only with the Penguin with my kids you know every Christmas. I did it when I was 10 (years old) and dabbled in it for a little bit and I really loved it but I’m very wobbly.”

When quizzed on why she wants to take part in the show Rachel commented: “The opportunity came up and I thought what an amazing opportunity to learn a new skill. I love the whole idea of working with a team and your partner and also for my girls to be a part of this. They are at an age now where they love all the costumes.”

According to ITV: “twelve celebrities will be taking in the challenge to dance on ice. Rachel will be joining Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays dancer Bez, Paralympian Stef Reid, Love Island’s Liberty Poole, rugby star Ben Foden, Paul Gasoigne son, Regan Gasoigne who have confirmed that they are taking part.”

