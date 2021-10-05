Portugal celebrates the Implementation of the Republic on October 5, the date when it ceased being a monarchy and became a republic



Portugal celebrates the Implementation of the Republic (Implantação da República), today, Tuesday, October 5, the date when the country transformed from a monarchy into a republic.

A coup d’état took place, with many Portuguese citizens not wanting to continue being governed by the monarchy of King Manuel II. Although there was resistance in some cities, the Portuguese royal family was eventually forced into exile. Manuel later died in exile without ever having stepped back onto Portuguese soil.

Citizens who supported the call for national republicanism, the army, and the navy, were all involved in the fighting that took place in the early morning hours of October 3rd to 4th.

At 9am on October 5, 1910, the City Hall of Lisbon proclaimed the country a republic, and as a result, Republic Implementation Day, October 5, is a national holiday. In 2012, this date was one of the holidays eliminated by the government, but it returned in 2016.

After the proclamation of the Republic, a provisional government headed by Teofilo Braga was created, and a new Constitution was approved in August 1911, beginning the first Portuguese Republic.

Manuel de Arriaga (1840-1917) was the first President of the Republic, elected by Parliament on August 24, 1911. At this stage, some symbols of the country were changed, such as the national anthem, and the flag, which changed from blue and white to the current green and red flag.

October 5th is celebrated in the City of Lisbon with military parades, raising the flag, and the playing of the national anthem. In addition, the mayor and the president of the republic make speeches. There is also the awarding of decorations to civilians, and the delivery of swords at the Military Academy, which are made by the President of the Republic. However, these events can change every year.

