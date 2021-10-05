Planes and helicopters seized in Operation ‘Limoneros’ in Spain

Planes and helicopters were seized in Operation ‘Limoneros’ in Spain. The Guardia Civil operation took place over five provinces.

Guardia Civil officers have seized a staggering three light aircraft, two helicopters and multiple cars. They also seized several firearms along with 75,000 euros in cash. Documentation, navigation equipment and electronic communications were also seized by the officers involved in the investigation.

The operation spread across five provinces in Spain and involved over 400 officers.

According to the Guardia Civil, the operation took place on Monday, October 4. The operation took place in Huelva, Seville, Caceres, Toledo and Murcia. The aim of the operation was to tackle drug trafficking by air.

During the operation, 23 searches were carried out and 24 people were detained. The Guardia Civil could make more arrests this week.

The operation was named Limoneros, and focused on an airfield in Fuentes de Andalucia in Seville amongst other areas. The operation also covered the Seville towns of Huevar del Aljarafe, Sanlucar la Mayor, La Campaña, Carmona, La Puebla del Rio, Utrera and Los Palacios y Villafranca.

Searches were carried out in Huelva in Nuevo Portil, San Bartolome de la Tore and Aljaraque.

Officers also carried out searches in Caceres, in Navalmoral de la Mata, and in Toledo’s Oropesa. Searches were also performed in Murcia’s Los Alcazares.

The intensive and successful operation involved over 400 officers from multiple command centres.

