Pfizer’s Covid jab shown to be 90% effective for longer than six months

Ron Howells
Pfizer’s Covid jab has been shown to be 90% effective for longer than six months in a recent study.

A recent study has confirmed that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid jab is 90 per cent effective for a period of over six months. Protection against the deadly disease is still not wearing off even in some of the first people to get the vaccine earlier this year.

Dr Sara Tartof, from the Kaiser Permanente health insurer in the US, said: “Our study confirms that vaccines remain highly effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalisation.”

The medical firm and Pfizer studied real-world medical records from 3.4million people in California. The results revealed that 6.6 per cent of double-jabbed people who caught coronavirus between December and August – 12,130 out of 184,041 – ended up in hospital.

 


Updated Topline Analysis of Landmark COVID-19 Vaccine Study

  • Analysis of 927 confirmed symptomatic cases of COVID-19 demonstrates BNT162b2 is highly effective with 91.3% vaccine efficacy observed against COVID-19, measured seven days through up to six months after the second dose
  • Vaccine was 100% effective in preventing severe disease as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and 95.3% effective in preventing severe disease as defined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
  • Vaccine was 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 cases in South Africa, where the B.1.351 lineage is prevalent
  • Vaccine safety now evaluated in more than 44,000 participants 16 years of age and older, with more than 12,000 vaccinated participants having at least six months follow-up after their second dose
  • The companies plan to share these results with worldwide regulatory agencies soon

AstraZeneca has requested emergency use authorisation from U.S. regulators for its new treatment to prevent COVID-19 for people who respond poorly to vaccines because of a weakened immune system.


 

Ron Howells
