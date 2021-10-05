Number of overqualified workers in Spain increases

THE number of overqualified workers in Spain has increased, with 37 per cent of university graduates holding a job less skilled than the training they received.

According to figures from Eurostat 2020, Spain is the EU country with the most overqualified workers in low skill jobs.

Across Europe, only 23.5 per cent of graduates are in low skilled jobs, compared to the 37 per cent in Spain.

Marti Parellada, the general coordinator of the report, said: “The supply of high-skilled jobs is low in Spain. This may come from a greater supply of lower-skilled jobs and because there is a relatively high demand for labour in relation to supply.”

In the EU the percentage of people with a higher degree is 34 per cent, slightly lower than in Spain, where it is at 40 per cent.

However, Spain has the fourth lowest percentage of highly qualified jobs in Europe with experts saying that this is down to the country´s tourism economy.

Mr Parellada said: “If you have an economy like the Spanish one, where activities such as tourism that do not require high-skilled jobs are represented, this means that there is less demand from high-skilled employment companies.”

