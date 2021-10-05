New tools for teachers

To mark World Teachers Day, the EU is launching new online tools for teachers to reflect on how they use digital technologies in their teaching activities.

Based on a series of questions, the tool, ‘SELFIEforTEACHERS‘ can help them assess their digital competences and identify where they need further training and support. Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel, and Slovenian Minister of Education, Science and Sport, Simona Kustec officially launch the tool today in Ljubljana.

Commissioner Gabriel said: “Teachers do an amazing job, and I want to thank them, on World Teachers Day. Digital technologies can bring about new methods for learning and teaching, and can even prove to be more inclusive and more fit to train ‘digital natives’.

“The tool we are launching today will allow European teachers to take a snapshot, a ‘selfie’, of where they stand with technology use and get advice on upskilling. It is important for the European Commission to accompany teachers in their lifelong learning development,” she added on October 5.

The tool is currently available in English, French, German and Slovenian. Versions in all official EU languages will follow in the coming weeks.

