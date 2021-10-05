New strategic Spanish language project launched

The Spanish government has launched a new strategic Spanish language project.



Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has approved a new strategic project ‘En Español – Valle de la Lengua’.

“It is a highly strategic initiative that will boost business opportunities around the Spanish language to promote learning, digital transformation, tourism, cultural industries, science and business,” the government said.

“The Spanish language, Castilian, is known outside our borders by 600 million people who are part of the Spanish-speaking community, therefore has enormous economic potential. It is time to invest in the full potential of our common language,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez also advocated taking advantage of the European funds that are coming to Spain, with the collaboration of the private sector. “We are not just talking about large companies,” he said, adding that the aim is for European funds to also reach the self-employed, the social economy and SMEs.

He also called for unity in Spain, within the European and multilateral framework. “If we have common problems, we must find shared solutions,” he said. Specifically, in the face of soaring international energy prices, Sanchez highlighted Spain’s proposal to the European Commission to undertake the centralised purchase of natural gas.

