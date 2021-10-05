Nerja Royal British Legion announces Poppy Walk

THE Royal British Legion in Nerja is holding its Poppy Walk on Sunday, October 17 to raise funds for the Poppy Appeal.

The walk organised by the Nerja Royal British Legion begins at Al Andalus Hotel at 11.30 am and finishes at The Chapel Bar.

Return transport to Al Andalus Hotel will be provided and for sponsor forms, contact Dorothy Allen 643 212 944.

The charity said it aims to raise a large amount of money this year in aid of the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion.

Poppy Appeal Organiser Dorothy Allen told the Euro Weekly News: “As it’s a special year we hope to raise a good amount.

“As everyone knows because of the Covid problem we were not able to do our usual fund raising activities last year so our funds were much depleted.

“Please everyone support this good cause it’s a wonderful event full of fun, laughter, friendship.”

The Nerja is now asking donors and participants to get involved to raise funds for the Poppy Appeal to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion.

