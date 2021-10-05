Natura Parc Mallorca is overflowing with cats and dogs needing adoption

Natura Parc Mallorca is overflowing with dogs and cats and the centre’s volunteers are launching a desperate ‘SOS’ to encourage their adoption.

The Santa Eugenia Centre of Natura Park Mallorca, which takes in abandoned or relinquished pets from the municipalities of Part Forana and Ibiza, has more than 80 dogs in its facilities awaiting adoption. This is an excessively high number that forces those in charge to keep some animals two by two in cages.

The situation of the cats is not much more encouraging either. With more than 70 animals, from kittens to very old cats, the volunteers are also asking for homes, foster homes or simply to spread the word.

CEPAD is in the municipality of Santa Eugenia, specifically on the Palma to Sineu road, km 15.700, Cami de Son Sancho.

Opening hours are Monday to Friday from 11 am to 1pm and from 3pm to 5pm. However, given the circumstances, it is recommended that people contact the centre on 871 719 772 to arrange an appointment and to go through all of the procedures.