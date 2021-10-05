Municipalities request EU subsidies for decarbonisation

Some 188 municipalities have requested EU subsidies for some €1.5 billion to accelerate the decarbonisation of cities, improve air quality and mitigate noise.



City councils have submitted 258 applications, which include more than 1,100 actions aimed primarily at promoting active mobility in city centres and the deployment of zero-emission fleets.

The call for 2021, which has a budget of €1 billion, is set out in competitive competition for projects that are impactful and sustainable.

The competition aims to fund “a reliable, attractive, accessible and affordable urban public transport system with more modern, efficient and sustainable fleets; with the introduction of a smart mobility concept adapted to new habits and with the promotion of digitization for planning, management and evaluation,” the government said.

Projects also need to be December 31, 2024. A second call is planned in 2022 with a budget of €500 million.

Municipalities with between 20,000 and 50,000 inhabitants are eligible for aid for the digitisation of transport, the sustainable renewal of the fleet and the promotion of modal change in urban environments, prioritizing active mobility and collective public transport.

