Ministry of Health in Spain agrees third vaccine dose for the over 70’s

Ministry of Health in Spain agrees with a third vaccine dose for those over 70 years of age as of October 25.

Spain’s Ministry of Health has agreed to administer a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna to those over 70 years of age as of October 25, provided that six months have passed since they received their last dose.

After this age group has been inoculated they will be followed by the 65-year-old group, according to reports from regional sources. In the voting, there were 12 votes in favour, five abstentions and two against (Community of Madrid and Galicia).

The vaccinations will be carried out together with the flu vaccine, claim several autonomous communities such as Andalucia and Castilla-La Mancha. There are also internal reports that support the fact that it could be done as long as they are inoculated in different anatomical places- left and right arms.

“The objective is to increase the protection of the most vulnerable people. With the agreement adopted today, (Tuesday, October, 5) the Vaccination Strategy against COVID-19 in Spain continues and scientific evidence has shown that age is the main risk factor,” said the Ministry of Health in a press release.

Since September 16, the additional dose of the vaccine has been approved in people with solid organ transplants, hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients and people undergoing treatment with anti-CD20 drugs, as well as those with certain highly immunosuppressive treatments. high risk, and senior residents in care homes. Read more:

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) ruled today, Tuesday, October 5, on the use of booster doses. Specifically, it indicated that a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine can be administered because it is “safe and effective”, although it has left the decision to each individual country.

Yesterday, the EMA concluded that the third dose of Pfizer and Moderna can be given to people with severely weakened immune systems 12 years of age or older, at least 28 days after their second dose.

