Mijas French tourism inititiative

A MIJAS French tourism initiative has been announced for the International Tourism Fair in Paris.

The fair, which takes place from October 5 to 9, will see the council show the beaches and sports on offer as part of a Mijas French tourism scheme.

The French tourism market across the Costa del Sol has this year seen a 5 per cent increase compared to 2019.

Councillor for Tourism Jose Carlos Martin said: “The French market has turned out to be a strategic one for Mijas due to its loyalty and medium-high purchasing profile. Around 166,000 airplanes from France are scheduled to arrive in Malaga.”

He added: “The department is continuing with the same types of promotion that we have been doing every year in the main tourism fairs in order to strengthen our brand with professionals at an international level. Even more so in a market such as the French one, which has shown its loyalty to Mijas this year.”

Mijas council said it will be focusing on the area´s beaches, nature and sports facilities to attract tourists at the fair.

Councillor Martin said: “Now is the time to show the great nature attractions we have in our municipality.”

