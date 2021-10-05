Marbella barbecue zones reopen

THE Marbella barbecue zone in Parque Vigil de Quiñones will reopen from Friday, October 8.

A Marbella barbecue area in Nagüeles will also reopen from Saturday, October 16, according to the council.

The Department of Parks and Gardens at Marbella council said that barbecues would be able to be held after those dates due to rules from the Junta de Andalucia prohibiting the lighting of fires in wooded areas until that date.

Councillor for Parks and Gardens Diego Lopez said: “The new health situation allows us to relax the restrictions motivated by the pandemic that until now conditioned the use of these large green spaces of the town.”

He added that for reservations, “we will continue with the same system, through face-to-face bookings in the parks themselves, from Monday to Friday from 6.30 pm to 8 pm, although we will soon enable a new model through a mobile app, that will facilitate this.”

He also asked all users to “respect all safety and hygiene measures on the occasion of the Covid-19 during the use of these facilities.”

