Marathon des Sables in mourning

The Marathon des Sables team are in mourning after the death of a competitor.

The shocking death occurred during the 35th edition of the event. The French participant suffered a cardiac arrest in the dunes of Merzouga. The shocking event happened at around 5pm on Monday, October 4.

The man is said to have been in his early 50s. He had successfully completed all medical requirements before the race and had finished the first stage without needing any medical help.

According to MDS: “After he collapsed, he was immediately rescued by two other competitors who are also doctors, who triggered the SOS button on his beacon and started the heart massage protocol.

“The event’s Medical Director arrived on the scene within minutes by helicopter and took over from the participants. After forty-five minutes of resuscitation, the medical team had to pronounce him dead. This is the third time that such an event has occurred on the MARATHON DES SABLES in 35 editions.”

The man’s anonymity is being preserved out of respect for his family. His family though were informed immediately of the death.

Race director Patrick Bauer and the Marathon des Sables team have expressed their condolences to the man’s relatives.

MDS said: “In order to respect all the people who have prepared for this adventure, the staff has decided to continue the race. A minute of silence will be observed before the start of the third stage. Continuing the adventure will also be a way to pay homage to this ‘brother of sands’.”

