Malaga ferry emergency after hashish package breaks in drug mule’s stomach

An emergency incident occurred today, Tuesday, October 5, on a ferry between Malaga and Melilla, after a man who had allegedly ingested packages of hashish, reportedly suffered one splitting open inside his stomach.

The Trasmediterranea Ciudad Autonoma de Melilla ship covers the Alboran Sea route daily between Malaga and Melilla. It had to urgently speed up in order to reach the Port of Malaga, so that the sick passenger could be transferred to hospital.

This unusual emergency took place between 2am and 3am, after another passenger alerted the ship’s crew that his fellow traveller was not feeling well, and that it was not from seasickness. As a source reported to malagahoy.es, the sick passenger had apparently ingested a series of 50 hashish packages, and one of them had subsequently broken open inside his body.

Melillero health personnel tended to the sick passenger, at which point a decision had to be made. Either the ferry returns to the autonomous city of Melilla, or they could contact Salvamento Maritimo, who would evacuate the passenger. Ultimately, it was decided to continue to Malaga but at a faster speed.

Police officers were waiting for the passenger at the Port of Malaga

As the ship docked earlier than normal, at around 6.20am, two national Police patrols, accompanied by an ambulance, were waiting on the dock for its sick passenger. They entered the ferry and transferred the man to a hospital.

This is not the first time that such an incident involving drug smuggling has taken place on the Trasmediterranea ferry. A few months ago a similar event occurred, but this time as the ship was just about to dock into Malaga.

