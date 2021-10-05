Malaga Carnival has already confirmed dates for 2022

The Fundacion Ciudadana confirmed today, Tuesday, October 5, that Malaga Carnival has already confirmed dates.

The popular and colourful carnival was cancelled last year due to the ongoing health pandemic.

The carnival is set to take place on February 10, starting with the singing contest, and will continue until March 6 with the Burial of the Boqueron.

According to the initial calendar set between the organisers and the City Council, the preliminaries will be held between February 10 and 18, the semifinals will go from 20 to 23 with the grand final being held on Friday, February 25.

If the Covid does not prevent it, the street party will start on February 26 and will last until the aforementioned March 6.

The 2022 carnival street activities will coincide with the development of the White Week, so the organisers will try to encourage the participation of a child and family audience.

The Fundacion Ciudadana del Carnaval de Malaga plans to reveal all the details of the next edition of the festival in an event that will be held before the end of the month.