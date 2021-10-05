Look out China, Carrier Strike Group has a busy Autumn in the Indo-Pacific

By
Deirdre Tynan
-
0
Look out China, Carrier Strike Group has a busy Autumn in the Indo-Pacific
HMS Queen Elizabeth. Image: Wikipedia

A tensions with China mount, Carrier Strike Group said it “looks forward to a busy Autumn in the Indo-Pacific”.

In a demonstration of the UK’s Indo-Pacific tilt, as tension in the area with China grow, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) have conducted a series of engagements with regional partners including Brunei, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

In a further demonstration of this international deployment, over the next two weeks the CSG will navigate the South China Sea with ships and aircraft from Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and the United States.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace said:  “CSG continues to demonstrate our enduring commitment to global security and international alliances, from the Indo-Pacific to the Middle-East and beyond.

“Our engagement with our allies and partners will endure long after the CSG’s visits and exercises end, with the permanent deployment of HMS Tamar and HMS Spey to the Indo-Pacific and close cooperation with our Five Powers Defence partners around the world.

“Exercising and cooperation with like-minded allies is vital to tackle the common threats we face, contributing to a safer and more secure world,” he added on October 5.


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 


Deirdre Tynan
Deirdre Tynan is an award-winning journalist who enjoys bringing the best in news reporting to Spain’s largest English-language newspaper, Euro Weekly News. She has previously worked at The Mirror, Ireland on Sunday and for news agencies, media outlets and international organisations in America, Europe and Asia. A huge fan of British politics and newspapers, Deirdre is equally fascinated by the political scene in Madrid and Sevilla. She moved to Spain in 2018 and is based in Jaen.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here