Look out China, Carrier Strike Group has a busy Autumn in the Indo-Pacific

A tensions with China mount, Carrier Strike Group said it “looks forward to a busy Autumn in the Indo-Pacific”.



In a demonstration of the UK’s Indo-Pacific tilt, as tension in the area with China grow, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) have conducted a series of engagements with regional partners including Brunei, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

In a further demonstration of this international deployment, over the next two weeks the CSG will navigate the South China Sea with ships and aircraft from Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and the United States.

Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace said: “CSG continues to demonstrate our enduring commitment to global security and international alliances, from the Indo-Pacific to the Middle-East and beyond.

“Our engagement with our allies and partners will endure long after the CSG’s visits and exercises end, with the permanent deployment of HMS Tamar and HMS Spey to the Indo-Pacific and close cooperation with our Five Powers Defence partners around the world.

“Exercising and cooperation with like-minded allies is vital to tackle the common threats we face, contributing to a safer and more secure world,” he added on October 5.

