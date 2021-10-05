Long COVID sufferers may have ‘micro blood clots’, according to scientists.

According to a new study long COVID sufferers could have tiny blood clots ‘trapped’ inside their blood even after they have beaten off Covid.

A new study has discovered that long COVID patients have inflammatory molecules that have become trapped in their blood. According to experts, the stuck molecules can stop the body from distributing both vital nutrients and oxygen.

Many long COVID patients suffer symptoms including headaches, fatigue and breathing difficulties. These newly discovered micro clots could explain the symptoms.

A researcher from South Africa made the discovery. She said that the clots could be the cause of long COVID. She also said that other factors may contribute too.

Professor Resia Pretorius from the department of physiological science at Stellenbosch University carried out the study. During the study, she collected samples of blood from both healthy individuals and people suffering from long COVID. The study was fairly small though.

According to information from the Covid Symptom Study app, from King’s College London and health company Zoe around 10 per cent of Covid patients can experience symptoms three weeks after catching Covid. Some people though continue to suffer for many months

The professor said: “We found high levels of various inflammatory molecules trapped in micro clots present in the blood of individuals with long Covid,

“Some of the trapped molecules contain clotting proteins such as fibrinogen, as well as alpha(2)-antiplasmin.”

According to the professor if alpha(2)-antiplasmin is found in high amounts then it can affect the body’s capacity for breaking down blood clots.

