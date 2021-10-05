Jail for three of the Madrid prison officers accused of drug trafficking

JAIL for three of the five Madrid prison officers who had been accused of drug trafficking in the Navalcarnero prison



The chief judge of Madrid’s Court of First Instance of Instruction No.1 of Navalcarnero, on Friday, October 1, sentenced to provisional jail, without bail, three of the five prison officials who stood accused of allegedly introducing drugs into the Navalcarnero prison.

This was a case that had been shrouded in strict secrecy due to its sensitive nature. Five prison officials; four active, and one retired, were all standing trial accused of allegedly being involved in the crime. The five men had been detained after police investigators had made searches of four of their homes.

As reported by the Superior Court of Justice of the Community of Madrid, as well as sending the three men to prison, the judge agreed to avoidable provisional prison for each of the other two detainees. This means that on payment of the bail, they can avoid going to prison, based on the evidence in the case, and their statements before the court.

The three men were transferred to Estremera prison

Late on Friday afternoon, they were transferred to Madrid’s Estremera prison. All five men will be investigated in the procedure for the alleged commission of the crimes of bribery, prevarication, against public health, and criminal organisation.

The Court of First Instance and Instruction No.1 of Navalcarnero has now transferred the procedural situation of those investigated to Court No.6 of the same town. This will be the task of the judicial body that handles the procedure, which has already ordered the lifting of secrecy that weighed on the judicial proceedings, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

