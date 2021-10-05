Healthy athlete reveals how ‘mild’ Covid left him struggling to walk

Healthy young student-athlete reveals how ‘mild’ Covid left him struggling to walk.

A young healthy student-athlete has spoken out about how his mild coronavirus infection has left him still struggling to this day. Will Smith, 24, caught the virus when he headed home from college to Australia’s Victoria last March.

After nearly 19 months he is still fighting long COVID symptoms.

Will spoke at the Daily Covid press conference held in Victoria and told of how COVID had made him feel. He said: “The feeling of straining against your own body, trying to expand your lungs against this invisible force, struggling to breathe.”

The athlete’s case of Covid was that mild that he was never admitted to hospital. He was declared virus-free after a few weeks too. He is now hit with relapses which bring on flare-ups of symptoms. This can be brought on by simple activities like walking the dog. The athlete can now feel lightheaded after a simple walk around the block.

Will said: “I had such debilitating fatigue that I sometimes couldn’t even get out of bed,

“The shame of constantly having to tell people that you’re still not better yet. The frustration you feel with your own body that you just can’t seem to get over this post-viral syndrome.”

When Will caught COVID vaccines were not available. He has encouraged everyone to get vaccinated.

Will said: “You don’t have to be on a ventilator to have your life turned upside-down for months, or maybe even years,

“We’re not powerless anymore. We can fight back. And we can now protect ourselves and those we love. We can get vaccinated.”

